Ngidi out to counter former teammate Morkel
Short-format specialist steps in as power-hitting consultant for Bangladesh
As Lungi Ngidi aims to make home-ground advantage count in his favour, former Titans teammate Albie Morkel will be instructing Bangladesh on how to launch the Proteas seamer out of Centurion Park.
Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald confirmed former Proteas all-rounder Morkel has joined the Tigers as power-hitting consultant before their three-match ODI series against SA starting at Centurion on Friday.
Donald said short-format specialist Morkel, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20s for SA, has been brought in by the Bangladeshi think-tank to help players with their skills of clearing boundaries.
“We were lucky on Tuesday to have Albie Morkel coming through to talk to the players about power-hitting,” Donald said, as they stepped up their preparations for the opener on Friday.
“It was nice to have a full day in the middle at the Wanderers Stadium. He is here for three days and he’s already had great interaction with the younger guys about playing swing and power-hitting.
“He will explain to the guys how power-hitting works and he is having general discussions with the batters about how to get on with business in SA conditions.”
Donald said the Bangladesh players have welcomed Morkel with open arms.
“I loved the way the Bangladeshi batters engaged with him.
“It was good to see him around and it is good that coach Russell Domingo brought in a guy like Albie to be with the team for three days and share crucial information with the guys.”
But Ngidi has plans of his own and says he has a point to prove.
“We’re more focused and prepared for this tour. We’ve played Bangladesh in the past and they have beaten us,” Ngidi said.
“I’ve got a point to prove. We ran up against them in the World Cup and they got the better of us. We need to be as clinical as we would be against any other team.”
Ngidi said he will be looking to make the most of the conditions at SuperSport Park.
“It’s always nice to take wickets and play at SuperSport Park, the one thing I try to do well is to make the conditions count,” Ngidi said. “With the place being my home ground, I try to capitalise in every game and I hope to do the exact same on Friday.”
• Cricket SA ended its long search for a new CEO, announcing on Wednesday that Pholetsi Moseki, who has been acting in the position, as its new boss.
Cricket SA board chair Lawson Naidoo and lead independent director Steven Budlender made the announcement at the organisation’s headquarters.
“Pholetsi has displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment since he joined the Cricket SA family in 2019,” Naidoo said. “He has been the key link in the leadership chain at Cricket SA, especially during challenging periods.
“He has played a key role in getting the organisation moving in the right direction.”
Moseki joined Cricket SA as chief finance officer in 2019 and stepped up to the CEO role on an acting basis in December 2020.
Cricket SA employed three acting CEOs since Thabang Moroe was suspended in December 2019 — Jacques Faul and Kugandrie Govender occupied the position before Moseki’s appointment.
Moseki said he is honoured to have been given the opportunity.
“I’m acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but also know that together we are stronger and we can ensure the game we all love reaches new heights.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.