Ngidi out to counter former teammate Morkel

As Lungi Ngidi aims to make home-ground advantage count in his favour, former Titans teammate Albie Morkel will be instructing Bangladesh on how to launch the Proteas seamer out of Centurion Park.

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald confirmed former Proteas all-rounder Morkel has joined the Tigers as power-hitting consultant before their three-match ODI series against SA starting at Centurion on Friday.

Donald said short-format specialist Morkel, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20s for SA, has been brought in by the Bangladeshi think-tank to help players with their skills of clearing boundaries.

“We were lucky on Tuesday to have Albie Morkel coming through to talk to the players about power-hitting,” Donald said, as they stepped up their preparations for the opener on Friday.

“It was nice to have a full day in the middle at the Wanderers Stadium. He is here for three days and he’s already had great interaction with the younger guys about playing swing and power-hitting.

“He will explain to the guys how power-hitting works and he is having general discussions with the batters about how to get on with business in SA conditions.”