Sport / Cricket

Proteas name ODI squad to face Bangladesh

08 March 2022 - 19:29 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cricket SA has announced a strong, unchanged 16-man squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh starting next Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The three-match series, to be played at SuperSport Park and the Wanderers in Johannesburg from March 18 to 23, is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Sisanda Magala is not available for selection due to a failed fitness test, while Anrich Nortjé was also not considered as he continues rehabilitation from a hip injury.

“The national selection panel and I are looking forward to another exciting ODI series at home,” said convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“With ICC World Cup qualification points in the balance, it was vital for us not to tinker with a winning combination. After a great performance against a very strong Indian side, we felt it was important to reward the good performances of the previous series and to continue to back this growing team.

“Consistency in selection and performance are just some of the key elements that need to be looked after, especially when building to a World Cup, and we are looking forward to seeing what this Temba Bavuma-led group will produce against fresh opposition in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the panel, I would like to wish him and coach Mark Boucher all the best for the series.”

SA ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

Fixtures

  • 1st ODI: March 18, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1pm
  • 2nd ODI: March 20, Wanderers, Johannesburg, 10am
  • 3rd ODI: March 23, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1pm

Teen sensation Brevis wants to play Test cricket

Explosive batter Dewald Brewis is keen to make his mark in format he watched when growing up
Sport
3 hours ago

Shane Warne died of natural causes, autopsy shows

The cricket great’s body will be flown to Australia on Tuesday and after a family funeral, a memorial service will be held at the MCG
World
1 day ago

Graeme Smith leads CSA tribute: Shane Warne ‘changed the game’

Legendary leg-spinner died in Thailand at 52 of a suspected heart attack
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Warne not the spinner’s GOAT in Gavaskar’s book
Sport / Cricket
2.
Graeme Smith leads CSA tribute: Shane Warne ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Liverpool still need to be wary of Inter Milan, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Mokwena does sleuthing on Sundowns’ opponents ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Neville and Keane accuse United of ‘throwing in ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.