Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas women make good World Cup start SA secure three wins from three matches after beating defending champions England B L Premium

One of the tricks to winning global tournaments is eliminating your main rivals at the earliest possible opportunity, ideally before it comes down to a straight knockout match in the latter stages. Beating them in the group stages to make further progress unlikely or impossible makes your own progress considerably easier.

The Momentum Proteas did exactly that when they beat defending champions England in the World Cup, giving SA three wins out of three and handing their opposition a third straight loss meaning they have to win their final four matches just to have a chance of reaching the semifinals. ..