Cricket SA finally name permanent CEO

Cricket SA ended their long search for a new CEO announcing Pholetsi Moseki, who had been acting in the position, as the organisation’s new boss on Wednesday.

Cricket SA board chair Lawson Naidoo and lead independent director Steven Budlender made the announcement at the organisation’s headquarters alongside Moseki.

“Pholetsi has displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment since he joined the Cricket SA family in 2019,” Naidoo said. “He has been the key link in the leadership chain at Cricket SA, especially during challenging periods. He has played a key role in getting the organisation moving in the right direction.”

Moseki joined Cricket SA as chief finance officer in 2019 and stepped up to the CEO role on an acting basis in December 2020.

Cricket SA employed three acting CEOs since Thabang Moroe was suspended in December 2019. Jacques Faul and Kugandrie Govender occupied the role before Moseki’s appointment.

Naidoo said Moseki’s performance will be benchmarked against set targets and key performance indicators. “The path to finding a new CEO has been a critical component in the process of fixing cricket from the ground up and setting us on a path to renewal and growth,” Naidoo said.

Moseki said he is honoured to have been given the opportunity. “I’m acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but also know that together we are stronger, and we can ensure the game we all love reaches new heights.”