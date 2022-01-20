Nothing average about Van der Dussen and his incredible ODI numbers

There is nothing average about the way Rassie van der Dussen has taken to ODI cricket. Only Australia’s Michael Hussey, who also belatedly took to the international stage, batted with more boisterous, effervescent overflow in his first 30 ODIs.

Van der Dussen constructed his best ODI innings in the Proteas’ 31-run win over India at Boland Park on Wednesday. His energetic 129 not out off 96 deliveries helped change the pace and pulse of the SA innings just when India’s spinners looked like casting their spell.

The man of the match strode to the crease with SA at 68/3 in the 18th over. Van der Dussen and captain Temba Bavuma methodically disentangled the home team before accelerating in their match-defining 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Van der Dussen’s knock helped lift his average in the ODI arena to an eye-watering 73.62. While he acknowledges that individuals in the sport are defined by the numbers, he chooses not to be weighed down by them.

“I don’t pay too much attention to it,” said Van der Dussen as the sun was still stinging Paarl after the match. He invests more in match awareness.

“You are sometimes aware of it because they show it on TV, or whatever, but I think for me in every innings you are starting on 0 and trying to assess the match situation and what’s needed from you.

“I suppose in my ODI career I’ve been really clear when I go in to bat and know what was needed from me. As for today [Wednesday], I’m glad I could play a match-winning knock in the end.

“Going in the middle order, I try to read the situation and play it according to what I think will give us a good score or win the match,” said Van der Dussen.