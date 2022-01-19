Rising Proteas star Jansen ‘did not get picked for teams in high school’

“Sharing the journey with him as well is something special. We love each other very much, we share everything. We are identical. We are both left-arm seamers but we are not the same height. I am a bit taller than him. I am 2.09m and he is 2.05m.

“He came along with me to the IPL as a support player, or a net bowler so to speak. He basically practised with us [Mumbai Indians] and all the guys and he learnt a few things there as well.

“It was a great experience for him and for us together. It is amazing. We never would have thought that we both would be where we are today and playing the sport we love — just sharing the experience and the journey with each other.”

Jansen thanked his parents for supporting him and his brother.

“They are both very proud of us and they support us all the way. They have supported us with everything they could to help us in any way they could.”