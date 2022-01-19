VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas lay down leadership marker for rudderless Cricket SA

How breathtaking was that series win against India? Dean Elgar’s team slew the world’s No 1 team.

This young Proteas team found their mojo and played with a maturity beyond their years after losing the first Test quite tamely. That was a test of character, leadership, skill and teamwork. The Proteas have experienced the true meaning of ubuntu and have gained their fierce team loyalty despite the claustrophobic Covid-19 bubble environment and other disturbing distractions. It was an astonishing achievement.

The journey started at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup tournament with blunt conversations around the Social Justice and Nation-building Commission (SJN) submissions, with accusations against Mark Boucher. Then the Quinton de Kock refusal to take the knee was handled by Bavuma in a statesman-like way. It was a seminal moment in his leadership journey. The Proteas gelled and won the next three matches.

The India series victory, similarly, was achieved against all odds and despite many distractions. The Proteas’ fragile batting line-up stood their ground against a world-renowned bowling line-up. They could chase smaller-than-usual targets due to the extraordinary efforts of the bowling attack, brilliantly led by Kagiso Rabada. Seldom has an attack performed better and more consistently throughout a series.

The determined, gutsy and blunt leadership of Elgar led the way. This gladiator never buckled against the fierce Indian bowling attack. He captained superbly on and off the field. Behind the scenes working tirelessly was the excellent coaching group under Boucher, equally known for his never-say-die approach. The Proteas were in good hands.

This environment allowed Keegan Peterson and Marco Jansen the confidence to blossom. This is a team that is building capacity, belief and an exciting future. The team unity was an unexpected consequence of the continued bungling of the board and the members’ council over the last two years.