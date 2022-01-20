Judge Proteas captain Bavuma on his run rate, not skin colour

Just down the road from where Nelson Mandela walked to freedom in 1990, Temba Bavuma on Wednesday continued his long journey for acceptance.

Not that he craves it. While the president in waiting walked into a deeply divided country, the grotesque reality for SA 32 years later is that a player of Bavuma’s immense ability, character and temperament is still judged by many on his colour.

While the sheer scope of Madiba’s walk came to define the great statesman, the currency by which Bavuma should be judged is runs.

On that score there has been no white-ball dominance of Bavuma. He scored a century on debut against Ireland, while the 100 in his most recent knock against India took his average to 55.36 in ODIs.

Rassie van der Dussen grabbed the headlines for providing thrust to the Proteas’ innings with a well thought through and crafty 96-ball 129 not out, but it was captain Bavuma who calmly had his hand on the tiller at the other end that helped set up a 31-run win over India.

Bavuma, it has escaped many of his critics, did not have to play with the extravagance or devil-may-care dare of Van der Dussen. The occasion demanded a steady, responsible head at the other end that gave India little, if no hope of making further inroads into the SA batting line-up on a challenging surface.

Bavuma provided just that, rotating the strike, giving his partner every opportunity to showcase the rich form he was in. Van der Dussen took full advantage as he posted his highest score for the Proteas.

Though more sedate, Bavuma too reached three figures when he confidently drove towards the cover boundary for a single.