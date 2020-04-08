Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA lays down the law for unfit players

With the lockdown testing player discipline, coach takes measures to ensure it

08 April 2020 - 15:24 Nick Said
Mark Boucher. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/BERTRAM MALGAS
Mark Boucher. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/BERTRAM MALGAS

Cricket SA will introduce fitness clauses into players’ contracts in the future in a bid to set minimum standards for selection, national team coach Mark Boucher says.

It follows a special fitness camp for four players held in January that cast their international futures in doubt, as well as fears that a strict 21-day lockdown in SA could leave a number of other players below the required standard.

All-rounders Sisanda Magala and Jon-Jon Smuts, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi were all placed in what was termed a special “high-performance fitness and conditioning camp”.

With SA in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a clampdown on exercising outside the house, Boucher says players will have to take responsibility for maintaining their fitness levels.

“Guys need to keep up their fitness because we will be inserting new fitness clauses in contracts,” Boucher confirmed via an audio statement released by Cricket SA.

“In the recent past we have seen that players who are not fit enough don’t get selected. They are professionals and they need to do what they have to do.”

The Proteas were recalled early from a limited-overs tour of India in March over fears over the coronavirus, but Boucher believes that, so far, their plans have not been disrupted to a great degree by the lockdown.

“The plan was always to give the guys some time off to spend with the family. It also gives them the chance to get over a few niggles.

“The first two or three weeks is always key, to refresh physically and mentally. We have put in some programmes over the house for the guys to keep them fit and strong. They need to keep their discipline. There will be testing after the lockdown period.”

SA’s next assignment is scheduled to be a limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in June.

Reuters

Fast bowler Dane Paterson aims to play English county cricket

The 31-year old is negotiating a deal with an unnamed side in the UK
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket in lockdown isolation is possible, and Faul can make it happen

A virus-free India team playing in an empty ground would at least allow millions of rand to flow into the economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Aussie cricketers ‘sucked up’ to Kohli to save IPL deals — Clarke

Players were “too scared” to play a normal game against India because of the influence of the world’s wealthiest cricket tournament.
Sport
1 day ago

Bangalore is burdened by title pressure, says captain Kohli

The star-studded side is one of three that has not yet won the IPL crown
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Qatar World Cup rocked by bribe claims
Sport / Soccer
2.
Technology is keeping Pirates on their toes, says ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Aussie cricketers ‘sucked up’ to Kohli to save ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Will computer whizzes decide Durban July?
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Cheetahs announce contract extensions of six ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Fast bowler Dane Paterson aims to play English county cricket

Sport / Cricket

Aussie cricketers ‘sucked up’ to Kohli to save IPL deals — Clarke

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket in lockdown isolation is possible, and Faul can make it ...

Opinion / Columnists

T20 World Cup organisers hopeful despite potential clash of dates

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.