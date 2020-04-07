Sport / Cricket

Aussie cricketers ‘sucked up’ to Kohli to save IPL deals — Clarke

Players said to be too scared to play a normal game against India because of the tournament’s wealth and influence

07 April 2020 - 15:50 Agency Staff
Australia's Michael Clarke. Picture: REUTERS
Australia's Michael Clarke. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney - Australian cricketers “sucked up” to India and Virat Kohli by holding back on verbal sledging to protect lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) deals, according to former Australia captain Michael Clarke.

Clarke said players were “too scared” to play a normal game against India because of the influence of the world’s wealthiest cricket tournament.

“Everybody knows how powerful India are in regards to the financial part of the game, internationally or domestically with the IPL,” Clarke said on Sky Racing television.

“I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite and actually sucked up to India.

“They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players,” he said, referring to the verbal sparring that often takes place on the pitch.

Australian players have attracted big money since the IPL started in 2008. Paceman Pat Cummins is the most expensive overseas star of 2020 with Kolkata Knight Riders paying $2.17m.

The contest has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league must announce soon whether it will be held at all.

The league was due to feature top internationals including England’s Ben Stokes and David Warner of Australia.

Clarke, who played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2012, said Australian players coveted the million-dollar deals on offer.

“The players were like: ‘I’m not going to sledge Kohli, I want him to pick me for Bangalore so I can make my $1m for my six weeks’.

“I feel like that’s where Australia went through that little phase where our cricket became a little bit softer or not as hard as we’re accustomed to seeing.”

The league is a huge revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India and is estimated to generate more than $11bn for the Indian economy.

AFP

Fast bowler Dane Paterson aims to play English county cricket

The 31-year old is negotiating a deal with an unnamed side in the UK
Sport
21 hours ago

T20 World Cup organisers hopeful despite potential clash of dates

Ticket sales have been encouraging, say administrators
Sport
1 day ago

No hint yet on who will replace Faf as Test captain

Acting director Graeme Smith says the priority is to fill the convener of selectors role
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Cycling ace Mark Cavendish talks about his battle ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bafana face three games in a week
Sport / Soccer
3.
Fast bowler Dane Paterson aims to play English ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Signs global football competitions could be ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coronavirus brings trouble for F1
Sport

Related Articles

Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian economy

Sport / Cricket

Lewis of cricket’s ‘DLS method’ fame dies

Sport / Cricket

Indian cricketers trolled for supporting Pakistani virus fund

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.