In the Test arena, it will be almost two years since he has played the longer format. His last appearance was against England at home in early 2016 with the next at the end of 2017.

"I am still negotiating that one. Obviously, they would like me to play as much cricket as possible around the world in all formats‚" De Villiers said

"For now‚ I still have to negotiate with them and see how we get around that. I am happy to be with them. It’s a great company and I’m looking forward to walk onto the field with the bat."

The company has in the past endorsed legendary players such as Sachin Tendulkar‚ Brian Lara‚ Steve Waugh and Gautam Gambhir.

De Villiers‚ who trained with the Proteas in Centurion on Wednesday ‚ returns to action after a long injury lay-off for Northerns against Easterns in a 50-over semiprofessional match at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

"I am nervous before cricket games. After a break like this, you like to prove that you can still play the game and can still hit the ball well.

"I know there will be a lot of eyes on me and I would like to prove that I can still play. There is added pressure, but I have always played under pressure and I am motivated to do well in the match."

