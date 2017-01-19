Cricket: Bold new spirit has emerged

Evidently, SA have addressed their batting issues over the past six months or so. Elgar and Stephen Cook recorded two century stands and averaged 64 for the first wicket in the series against Sri Lanka. Elgar was named man of the series after scoring 308 runs at an average of 61.6. Those performances set SA up for some big totals that put Sri Lanka under pressure.

JP Duminy had a sublime knock of 155 at the Wanderers, while Amla, a crucial figure during this transition period, quieted the critics with an innings of 134. Down the order, explosive batsman Quinton de Kock was as entertaining as he was effective. Rabada (19 wickets) and Vernon Philander (17) were the chief destroyers with the ball for SA in the three tests.

But the stats don’t tell the whole story about the Proteas’ progress. There’s a new spirit and attitude about this side. There’s a sense of determination with the bat, ball and in the field that was lacking 12 months ago.

Du Plessis has thrived in his role as test captain, a role which became permanent in the series against Sri Lanka. On the field, he hasn’t been afraid to make tough calls. Off the field, he has called a spade a spade. Du Plessis has said that the Proteas are not the finished article and that they have much to do if they are going to win the big series in England later this year.

The Proteas’ test side will be boosted by the return of Dale Steyn and Morné Morkel. It remains to be seen whether AB de Villiers will resume his test career after recovering from his own injury. He has already committed to leading the Proteas in this year’s ICC Champions Trophy and, if all goes to plan, in the 2019 World Cup. His future as a test player, however, remains in doubt. The 32-year-old may well decide to focus on limited-overs cricket from here on in.