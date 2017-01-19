Questions over AB’s surprise England move

"His appetite will have returned, because then it would be a fair amount of time that he would have had.

"I know family circumstances change people — having children and being at home for a while will make him very relaxed. But I’m confident that England is the type of series he will want to be involved in."

On Wednesday, De Villiers shattered that confidence by saying that he had taken his name out of the hat for the England series.

It is difficult to know what to believe: that De Villiers did not tell Lorgat, his boss, of his plans before he told the media, or that his boss did not tell the media what he already knew.

But Lorgat would surely not say something he knew would be contradicted, and that would make him seem out of touch with important figures in the organisation that he heads.

This discrepancy will not sit easily with cricket-minded South Africans coming so soon after Kyle Abbott’s signing of a Kolpak deal was exposed just days after he had led the nation to believe that he was committed to a cause greater than filling his grocery cupboard.