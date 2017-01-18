Sport / Cricket

TOP SA BOWLER

Rabada on the rise up rankings

18 January 2017 - 06:30 AM Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kagiso Rabada. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY/JULIAN FINNEY
Kagiso Rabada. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY/JULIAN FINNEY

Kagiso Rabada’s growing reputation as one of the best fast bowlers in the world was enhanced on Tuesday by his move to fifth position on the ICC Test rankings to become SA’s top-ranked bowler.

The cricketer is now one place ahead of Dale Steyn, by two points and he trails fourth-ranked Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath by six points.

All-rounder Vernon Philander is the third South African in the top 10 — in ninth position. His cause was helped by the 17 wickets he took in the recent series whitewash of Sri Lanka.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers against Sri Lanka, with 19 wickets in the three matches at an economy rate of 3.74.

The other South African players to improve their rankings are batsmen Hashim Amla‚ who jumped four places to sixth position and JP Duminy‚ who climbed nine places to secure a career-high 33rd position. Amla scored 134 to become the eighth batsman in Test cricket to score a century in his 100th Test. Duminy scored 155 in the 292 partnership for the third wicket with Amla in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg last week.

Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis and opener Dean Elgar‚ who was the player of the series against Sri Lanka‚ finished in joint 21st position.

The South Africans have an opportunity to improve their rankings in March, when the Proteas return to Test action in the three-match series away to New Zealand.

