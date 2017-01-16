AB to ease back in an amateur match

In another injury update‚ Moosajee said Dale Steyn was due to start rehabilitation. "Dale Steyn went for a rescan 10 days ago which showed that the fracture has healed completely.

"He has been given the go-ahead to start rehabilitation and start running again."

Regarding Morné Morkel‚ Moosajee said they would assess him this week and see if he was fit to play with De Villiers in the same amateur match.

All-rounder Chris Morris has also recovered from injury. He played for the Titans against the Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Sunday where he bowled 25 overs in the first innings and got wickets in the second.

With De Villiers’ return to international limited overs cricket imminent ‚ Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said he was not sure how he felt about Test cricket at the moment.

"I am not sure because I don’t know how AB will feel about Test cricket. I am hoping that he decides to play for us because he is a world-class player," he said.

TMG Digital