BATTING IN BENONI
AB to ease back in an amateur match
If AB de Villiers comes through the match unscathed‚ he will be included in the Proteas team to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match in Cape Town on January 25
Proteas batting superstar AB de Villiers is expected to make a low-key return to action in an amateur match in Benoni on Sunday.
De Villiers has been out of action since August with an elbow injury and Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that he has resumed training and was raring to go.
Moosajee said if he came through the match unscathed‚ he would be included in the Proteas team to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match in Cape Town on January 25.
"AB trained this week‚ he worked with the coaches in the nets and his elbow is good to go. He is going to play an ODI match next week Sunday for the amateur team with the view of him being selected for the third and last T20 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town‚" he said.
In another injury update‚ Moosajee said Dale Steyn was due to start rehabilitation. "Dale Steyn went for a rescan 10 days ago which showed that the fracture has healed completely.
"He has been given the go-ahead to start rehabilitation and start running again."
Regarding Morné Morkel‚ Moosajee said they would assess him this week and see if he was fit to play with De Villiers in the same amateur match.
All-rounder Chris Morris has also recovered from injury. He played for the Titans against the Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Sunday where he bowled 25 overs in the first innings and got wickets in the second.
With De Villiers’ return to international limited overs cricket imminent ‚ Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said he was not sure how he felt about Test cricket at the moment.
"I am not sure because I don’t know how AB will feel about Test cricket. I am hoping that he decides to play for us because he is a world-class player," he said.
TMG Digital
