BATTING IN BENONI

AB to ease back in an amateur match

If AB de Villiers comes through the match unscathed‚ he will be included in the Proteas team to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match in Cape Town on January 25

16 January 2017 - 08:53 AM Mahlatse Mphahlele
AB de Villiers. File Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Proteas batting superstar AB de Villiers is expected to make a low-key return to action in an amateur match in Benoni on Sunday.

De Villiers has been out of action since August with an elbow injury and Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that he has resumed training and was raring to go.

Moosajee said if he came through the match unscathed‚ he would be included in the Proteas team to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match in Cape Town on January 25.

"AB trained this week‚ he worked with the coaches in the nets and his elbow is good to go. He is going to play an ODI match next week Sunday for the amateur team with the view of him being selected for the third and last T20 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town‚" he said.

In another injury update‚ Moosajee said Dale Steyn was due to start rehabilitation. "Dale Steyn went for a rescan 10 days ago which showed that the fracture has healed completely.

"He has been given the go-ahead to start rehabilitation and start running again."

Regarding Morné Morkel‚ Moosajee said they would assess him this week and see if he was fit to play with De Villiers in the same amateur match.

All-rounder Chris Morris has also recovered from injury. He played for the Titans against the Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Sunday where he bowled 25 overs in the first innings and got wickets in the second.

With De Villiers’ return to international limited overs cricket imminent ‚ Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said he was not sure how he felt about Test cricket at the moment.

"I am not sure because I don’t know how AB will feel about Test cricket. I am hoping that he decides to play for us because he is a world-class player," he said.

The secret of Faf's success: consistency

All-round consistency was the key to South Africa’s 3-0 thumping of hapless Sri Lanka during their Test series which ended at the Wanderers Stadium ...
3 hours ago

Privatising sport: an elixir?

Rugby, cricket and soccer are all run by the Keystone Cops. What’s the answer?
3 days ago

Amla joins an elite group who scored 100 in their 100th Test

He started slow and under pressure from past failings to make history, helped by Duminy, and put SA at a comfortable 338/3 at the end of day one
3 days ago

