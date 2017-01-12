Amla joins an elite group who scored 100 in their 100th Test

It’s a pity that such a small crowd was present to witness Hashim Amla become only the eighth player in Test cricket to score a century in his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka at The Wanderers on Thursday.

Big sporting moments deserve to be watched by big crowds and there won’t be too many people who will boast "I was there" except for those who watched on TV as SA ended day one of this third and final Test in total control on 338/3.

Amla arrived in Joburg a man under pressure as he had failed to score a half-century in his past 12 innings, but he returned with a century born of grit and determination to join an elite list of players to have achieved this feat. He is now in the esteemed company of giants Colin Cowdrey (England)‚ Javed Miandad (Pakistan)‚ Gordon Greenidge (West Indies)‚ Alec Stewart (England)‚ Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)‚ Ricky Ponting (Australia), and former teammate Graeme Smith.

His slow but meticulously constructed century number 26 came after 169 balls and included 14 boundaries at an average of 60.95 as he announced his return to form after months of struggles with the bat. This occasion could have ended in disaster for Amla as he was dropped on five by Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva at third slip from the bowling of Suranga Lakmal in the last over before lunch.

He has another opportunity to write his name in the history books if he becomes only the second player to score consecutive centuries in a 100th Test appearance, and join Ponting, who is the only other player to have achieved this feat against SA in 2006.