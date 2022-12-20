Sport

Governing body puts mufflers on F1 drivers

New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’

20 December 2022 - 17:02 Alan Baldwin
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Formula One drivers will need prior written permission from the sport’s governing body to make “political statements” from next season after an update of the International Sporting Code.

The 2023 version of the code, which applies to all series sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), was published on the governing body’s website with changes highlighted.

The FIA added a new clause regarding “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes”.

Drivers who make such statements will now be in breach of the rules unless the FIA has granted previous approval in writing.

Mercedes’ seven-times world champion, Lewis Hamilton, and now retired four-times champion Sebastian Vettel have been among those making political statements at races in recent seasons.

Hamilton, who has been an outspoken campaigner for human rights and diversity, wore a black T-shirt at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix with the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” on the front. The shirt also had a photograph of the black medical worker, who was shot dead in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment by police officers, with “Say her name”.

The FIA set out new pre- and post-race rules for driver attire after that incident.

Hamilton has also called for more change in Saudi Arabia, saying this year that he was shocked to hear of mass executions, and has raced in the Middle East with a rainbow helmet in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Vettel used his platform to highlight issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to climate change. This year he wore a shirt proclaiming “Stop Mining Tar Sands” and “Canada’s Climate Crime” at the Canadian Grand Prix. In 2021 he wore a rainbow-coloured T-shirt in Hungary with the message “same love” to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

An FIA spokesperson said the update is “in alignment with the political neutrality of sport” as enshrined in the International Olympic Committee code of ethics. 

Reuters

Williams boss leaves struggling F1 team

Team principal Jost Capito departs as part of shake-up
Life
1 week ago

New book brings to life 60 years of Kyalami memories

Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
Life
2 weeks ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing to take on Dakar 2023 with three Hiluxes

Two-week event will mark the start of the World Rally-Raid Championship 2023 season
Life
2 weeks ago

Hamilton’s team takes Extreme E title from Rosberg’s

Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Messi finally claims trophy for Argentina in a ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Le Clos wins butterfly double at Melbourne ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Governing body puts mufflers on F1 drivers
Sport
4.
France defeats Morocco to reach World Cup final
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mbappe vs Messi: a dream showdown for World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of speculation

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Haas dump Schumacher for Hulkenberg

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.