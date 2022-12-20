Volatility is the order of the day as volumes thin out ahead of the holidays
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
City Power sends repair teams to the west of the city, in particular Roodepoort
Ramaphosa says this will be dealt with at a January 5 hybrid session in line with other such occasions in past year
Deal is one of the biggest single asset shopping centre transactions by value in Europe and the largest in Central and Eastern Europe in 2022
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Government could reassert its global climate credentials by selling a bond with interest hinging on whether it protects rainforest.
Russian president told operatives they needed to significantly improve their work in one of his clearest public admissions yet that the invasion he launched almost 10 months ago is not going to plan
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) director Xolisile Khanyile has been given a top accolade by the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC).
She has been awarded the Financial Crime Fighter of the Year award for 2022 “due to her commitment to fight financial crime, not just in SA but across the continent and internationally, with a career spanning 23 years”...
FIC head Xolisile Khanyile wins international recognition
The head of the Financial Intelligence Centre has won an award for her crime-fighting efforts
