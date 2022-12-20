National

FIC head Xolisile Khanyile wins international recognition

The head of the Financial Intelligence Centre has won an award for her crime-fighting efforts

20 December 2022 - 16:19 Linda Ensor

Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) director Xolisile Khanyile has been given a top accolade by the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime (GCFFC).

She has been awarded the Financial Crime Fighter of the Year award for 2022 “due to her commitment to fight financial crime, not just in SA but across the continent and internationally, with a career spanning 23 years”...

