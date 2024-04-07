POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MK party and IEC in court over Zuma candidacy
The party wants the high court to overturn the decision to bar Zuma as a parliamentary candidate
07 April 2024 - 18:07
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s bid to overturn the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) decision to bar former president Jacob Zuma from being one of the party’s candidates to parliament after the May 29 polls will be heard at the high court in Johannesburg on Monday.
Zuma’s name appears first on the MK party’s list, but the IEC in March announced that the former president is ineligible to stand as a candidate because of his criminal record stemming from a 15-month prison sentence imposed by the Constitutional Court in 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.