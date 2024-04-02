Build One SA names Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster as candidate for Gauteng premier
‘Today we declare we will build Gauteng to be a place of hope,’ Hlazo-Webster said
Business leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who was unveiled as the Gauteng premier candidate for Build One SA (Bosa), a political party she cofounded with leader Mmusi Maimane, said her party would establish a R5bn “jobs and justice fund” to boost the township economy, address unemployment and help college graduates to start their own enterprises in a quest to put a job in every home.
She was speaking on Tuesday at Uncle Tom’s community centre at Orlando West in Soweto, Johannesburg, moments after Maimane presented her as the candidate that would lead the party’s campaign to form a new government in SA’s economic and financial hub...
