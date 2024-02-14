Only the ANC can take Gauteng forward, says premier Panyaza Lesufi
14 February 2024 - 12:12
The ANC, which is battling declining electoral support and a slew of governance, financial, operational and administrative challenges, said it is ready to defend SA’s economic powerhouse of Gauteng during the 2024 national and provincial elections by creating jobs and rolling out service delivery.
The ANC has acknowledged it is in danger of losing control of the province that contributes almost 40% to national GDP as it struggles to deal with unemployment and deteriorating basic services such as access to housing, clinics, schools, water and electricity...
