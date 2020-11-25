National STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY Ramaphosa ally Zizi Kodwa linked to EOH payouts Kodwa was alleged to have received more than R300,000 worth of suspicious payments from former EOH executive Jehan Mackay BL PREMIUM

Another ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been directly implicated in allegations of wrongdoing, with deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa identified again at the state capture commission, this time for having received more than R300,000 worth of suspicious payments from a former EOH executive.

Steven Powell, head of ENSafrica’s forensics department, told the commission on Wednesday that former EOH executive Jehan Mackay was "one of the key role players in the irregularities" at the technology group that he would be highlighting to the inquiry during his testimony...