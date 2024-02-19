DA opposed to plugging budget holes with Reserve Bank reserves
The maintenance of monetary stability and investor confidence is more important than short-term gains
19 February 2024 - 20:48
The DA is firmly opposed to the National Treasury resorting to the Reserve Bank’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account (GFECRA) in a bid to stabilise the country’s finances.
There is strong speculation that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will announce that the Treasury plans to dip into the R500bn account, which contains the unrealised profits or losses incurred by the Reserve Bank on the country’s foreign exchange reserve holdings arising from changes in the value of the rand. Any net profit/loss in the GFECRA accrues to the government in terms of the SA Reserve Bank Act. ..
