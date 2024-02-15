JSE all share is little changed, the top 40 was 0.1% weaker and the rand marginally firmer
He has managed to sink huge sectors of the economy during his umpteen years as minister
Lack of credible records gets National Student Financial Aid Scheme an adverse audit finding
Lesufi says his administration will leave no stone unturned in attending to crime in the province
Communities have very little and are desperate to be involved in any activity, says CEO Niël Pretorius
Enoch Godongwana could tap government’s cash resources and profits on foreign exchange reserves, but longer-term measures are required
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
Ukrainian military says 25 Russian military vessels and ships and one submarine have been ‘destroyed’ in the war to date
Dane Piedt’s 5/89 leads a stunning fightback for the Proteas
Andrew Brown talks about his novel ‘The Bitterness of Olives’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Cadre deployment’s saucy secrets
Court rips veil off ANC patronage web
MICHAEL AVERY: Co-development before cadre deployment
PAUL HOFFMAN: How long will the electorate suffer governance by sleight of hand?
CLAIRE BISSEKER: No accountability, no leadership equals no state capability
