WATCH: New parties to look out for in the 2024 elections

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng

12 February 2024 - 20:59
Subscribe now
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The ANC is projected to have an even more dramatic decline in support this year than it did in the 2021 local elections, partly due to the support of new and emerging parties. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng about which parties to look out for in the upcoming elections.

