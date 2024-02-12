The ANC is projected to have an even more dramatic decline in support this year than it did in the 2021 local elections, partly due to the support of new and emerging parties. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng about which parties to look out for in the upcoming elections.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: New parties to look out for in the 2024 elections
Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng
The ANC is projected to have an even more dramatic decline in support this year than it did in the 2021 local elections, partly due to the support of new and emerging parties. Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng about which parties to look out for in the upcoming elections.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.