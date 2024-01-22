Cash-strapped City of Joburg to readjust its budget downwards
Cash crunch could force the city to ‘rebase’ its 2023/24 budget by R6bn, which the opposition warns will affect service delivery
22 January 2024 - 20:04
The City of Joburg is considering readjusting its budget downward, involving about R6bn, amid cash flow challenges dogging the country’s economic hub.
Johannesburg is SA’s largest and richest metro and has a budget of R80.9bn for the 2023/24 financial year. It is run by a coalition of the ANC, EFF and Patriotic Alliance after the 2021 municipal elections failed to produce a clear winner...
