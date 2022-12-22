What if gold were easier to trade, but still the world's best store of value? That's the World Gold Council's plan
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Entrepreneur extols the healing potential of cannabis
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
Portraits of powerhouses such as Miriam Makeba, Lilian Ngoyi and Antjie Krog welcome visitors to hall 5 at Nasrec, an exhibition centre as big as a football pitch.
The portraits testify to the role of women in the struggle for liberation in South Africa. ..
special report
No Left, no white: the ANC is a shadow of its former self
The party’s new top leadership is a far cry from its days as a nonracial, inclusive organisation
