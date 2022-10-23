×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa submission on Zondo state capture report in focus

The presidency has indicated that the response to the report will be made publicly available shortly

23 October 2022 - 15:51 Hajra Omarjee

State capture will dominate the headlines this week, especially if President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the Zondo commission report is released to the public over the next few days.

The report has been submitted to parliament, and the presidency has committed to making it publicly available.  ..

