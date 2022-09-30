WEBINAR | How will Cyril Ramaphosa respond to the Zondo Commission?

The State Capture Commission, which was headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, then deputy chief justice, unearthed voluminous data pertaining to corrupt and unethical dealings in SA.

The cost of looting in state-owned enterprises and government departments is estimated to be about R1,5-trillion. These losses add up to the non-provision of schools, hospitals, roads and other critical services and infrastructure that communities need.

State capture also worsened the ongoing energy crisis, plunging Eskom into a financial hole and, as a result, the power utility poses the greatest risk to SA’s economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to present his response to the Zondo Commission recommendations by the end of October 2022.

The next Business Day DialogueLIVE, in association with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and Accountability NOW, will interrogate what measures Ramaphosa may announce, among others, to strengthen the criminal justice system’s capacity to end impunity for corruption.

Host Iman Rappetti, joined by a panel of industry experts, will discuss what the president's response might be to recovering looted money and averting greylisting by the international Financial Action Task Force.

The panel of speakers will include:

Lawson Naidoo: Executive secretary, Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution; and

Paul Hoffman: SC director and head projects, Accountability NOW.

Glynnis Breytenbach: MP and shadow minister of justice and correctional services

Event details:

Date: October 13 2022

Time: 9.00

