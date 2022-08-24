×

Politics

Tshwane coalition agrees to independent probe of allegations against mayor

ActionSA, the EFF and the ANC allege Randall Williams interfered in a R26bn energy investment proposal for the city

24 August 2022 - 18:51 Nomazima Nkosi
Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Tshwane coalition partners have agreed to an independent investigation after allegations that mayor Randall Williams had colluded in the city’s tender processes.

Coalition oversight group chairperson Dr Corné Mulder issued a statement saying the DA, ActionSA, the ACDP, the IFP, COPE and FF+ had agreed to the probe regarding possible breaches of the city’s supply chain policies.

Mulder said the group consisted of national leaders of the different parties, including  such as DA leader John Steenhuisen, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald.

Williams faces allegations of interfering in the city’s supply chain management processes after a leaked audio recording of a meeting in 2021 between himself and senior officials regarding an alleged unsolicited bid.

ActionSA, the EFF and the ANC accuse Williams of interfering in a R26bn energy investment proposal for the city.

The coalition partners met on Tuesday after several press conferences by the DA and ActionSA last week where they made several allegations against each other.

“The coalition partners expressed their perspective that resolving the vulnerability of residents to Eskom load-shedding is a priority that should find expression in a competitive procurement process,” the statement reads. “The coalition further resolved that all partners remain committed to the coalition government and to clean governance. The coalition is dedicated to combat all forms of corruption, irregularities and mismanagement.

“Leaders of parties resolved on the terms of reference and the investigation will be concluded within the next 60 days and presented back to the coalition structures before being made public.”

The oversight group’s statement came after EFF leader Julius Malema said earlier in the day that the party would support the ANC’s motion of no confidence in Williams, which is expected to be heard at Thursday’s council meeting.

TimesLIVE

Maile enters the fray on Tshwane’s R26bn power stations contract

Gauteng MEC asks mayor Randall Williams to respond to allegations over orders to support a bid proposal for refurbishment
National
6 days ago

Embattled municipalities need R54bn to recover, says ratings agency

Service delivery failures by the metros will damage the economy severely, Ratings Afrika analysts warn
National
1 month ago

Tshwane mayor’s speech delayed by EFF, ANC disruptions

Mayor Randall Williams outlines city's priorities in state of the city speech delayed by opposition parties
National
4 months ago
