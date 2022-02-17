National

Tshwane cuts off Prasa offices over R28m debt

City continues to disconnect water and electricity to its worst debtors

17 February 2022 - 14:30 Shonisani Tshikalange
The Tshwane metro has switched off services to Prasa headquarters for a debt owed to the city. Picture: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE/TIMESLIVE
The Tshwane metro has switched off services to Prasa headquarters for a debt owed to the city. Picture: SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE/TIMESLIVE

The City of Tshwane has disconnected services at Prasa headquarters because of a debt of R28m.

Mayor Randall Williams and MMC for roads & transport Dikeledi Selowa, joined by officials from the city, on Thursday continued with the #Tshwaneyatima campaign. The city embarked on the aggressive revenue collection strategy last week, with officials disconnecting water and electricity services to some of the worst debtors.

According to the city, the amount owed by Prasa is a consolidation of all the properties it owns in the city.

Prasa officials present during the disconnection tried to negotiate with the mayor and city officials, to no avail. “They own properties in Tshwane. We have consolidated it for them. For the properties, they owe us R28m,” Williams said.

Williams said the CEO of Prasa was informed before the disconnection.  

“They have been informed for some time. It’s irresponsible for them not to come forward, not to approach the city, not to come with an arrangement. If they act irresponsibly the city can’t suffer the consequences,” he said.

Williams said the campaign started with a list of over 70,000 accounts out of 900,000. To date the city has recovered almost R500m.

On Wednesday the Unisa paid R144m and the University of Pretoria R34m, he said.

TimesLIVE

