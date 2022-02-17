Sheraton Hotel and Prasa cough up after City of Tshwane power cut-off

After being disconnected on February 9 for owing the city more than R23m, the Sheraton Hotel made an urgent application to the high court for an order to halt the city’s disconnection, but it was unsuccessful.

City officials reconnected services on Thursday, and said that the parties had reached a settlement.

With services cut off, some guests opted to leave the hotel, the Sunday Times reported.

Williams said on Thursday they were working through a list of 70,000 of the metro’s 900,000 accounts. They had so far recovered almost R500m.