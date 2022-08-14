×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC Soweto branch backs Mmamoloko Kubayi for deputy president

Concerns raised about the lack of representation for women in the ANC top six after the passing of Jessie Duarte

14 August 2022 - 16:58

The Moloto Tambane branch in ward 14 Soweto has endorsed ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi for the position of deputy president when the party holds its elective conference in December.

Speaking during a Women’s Month commemoration event on Saturday, where Kubayi delivered a keynote address at the greater Johannesburg ANC’s Young Women’s Desk, the party’s Pinkie Numa said: “The ANC still needs transformation. [With the passing of Jessie Duarte] we are currently sitting without women in the top six and that has to change...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.