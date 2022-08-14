Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
The All Blacks might be the one team for whom altitude is not a disadvantage when they play the Springboks
The industry was hit hard by the floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal last ye
Mahumapelo is believed to be behind court challenge seeking to halt provincial conference
Africa's largest start-up faces allegations of personnel harassment and money laundering
Expectations are retail sales grew about 0.5% in June, but indications are SA consumers are starting to feel the hurt from inflation
Parent company London-listed Pearson Plc said the disposal was part of a strategic review.
The writer is likely to lose an eye and has nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver
Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known
The Moloto Tambane branch in ward 14 Soweto has endorsed ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi for the position of deputy president when the party holds its elective conference in December.
Speaking during a Women’s Month commemoration event on Saturday, where Kubayi delivered a keynote address at the greater Johannesburg ANC’s Young Women’s Desk, the party’s Pinkie Numa said: “The ANC still needs transformation. [With the passing of Jessie Duarte] we are currently sitting without women in the top six and that has to change...
ANC Soweto branch backs Mmamoloko Kubayi for deputy president
Concerns raised about the lack of representation for women in the ANC top six after the passing of Jessie Duarte
