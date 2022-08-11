New KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveils her cabinet

Fed officials say the central bank will ‘stick to its guns’, despite softening inflation
US retailers stocked up on goods last autumn and winter only to face a demand downturn as consumers divert spending to increasingly expensive fuel and food
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Beijing extended its ban on Taiwan’s seafood a day after Nancy Pelosi's arrival
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled her new provincial cabinet on Thursday after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners.
The changes to the provincial cabinet follow the ANC’s provincial congress in July at which Sihle Zikalala was ousted as provincial chair by Siboniso Duma.
Zikalala last week resigned as premier and was replaced by Dube-Ncube on Wednesday.
MECs given the chop on Thursday include Kwazi Mshengu and Jomo Sibiya, who were on the Zikalala losing slate at the recent provincial congress.
Mshengu has been replaced as education MEC by Mbali Frazer, who chaired the public works portfolio committee in the legislature.
Sibiya has been replaced in human settlements by former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.
Hlengiwe Mavimbela has been replaced by Amanda Bani-Mapena as MEC for arts and culture; she chaired sports, arts and culture in the legislature.
Peggy Nkonyeni has been moved from transport and community safety to the treasury. She will be replaced by former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Newly elected provincial chair Duma is now MEC for economic development. He takes over from Ravi Pillay, who resigned on Wednesday.
Those not affected by the reshuffle include MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane and MEC for agriculture and rural development Bongi Sithole-Moloi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveils her cabinet
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled her new provincial cabinet on Thursday after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners.
The changes to the provincial cabinet follow the ANC’s provincial congress in July at which Sihle Zikalala was ousted as provincial chair by Siboniso Duma.
Zikalala last week resigned as premier and was replaced by Dube-Ncube on Wednesday.
MECs given the chop on Thursday include Kwazi Mshengu and Jomo Sibiya, who were on the Zikalala losing slate at the recent provincial congress.
Mshengu has been replaced as education MEC by Mbali Frazer, who chaired the public works portfolio committee in the legislature.
Sibiya has been replaced in human settlements by former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.
Hlengiwe Mavimbela has been replaced by Amanda Bani-Mapena as MEC for arts and culture; she chaired sports, arts and culture in the legislature.
Peggy Nkonyeni has been moved from transport and community safety to the treasury. She will be replaced by former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Newly elected provincial chair Duma is now MEC for economic development. He takes over from Ravi Pillay, who resigned on Wednesday.
Those not affected by the reshuffle include MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane and MEC for agriculture and rural development Bongi Sithole-Moloi.
TimesLIVE
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP, EFF abstain from voting
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate
Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP, EFF abstain from voting
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate
Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.