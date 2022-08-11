×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

New KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveils her cabinet

The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners

11 August 2022 - 12:23 Zimasa Matiwane
Newly elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube with ANC provincial chair Sboniso Duma and former premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Newly elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube with ANC provincial chair Sboniso Duma and former premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube unveiled her new provincial cabinet on Thursday after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners. 

The changes to the provincial cabinet follow the ANC’s provincial congress in July at which Sihle Zikalala was ousted as provincial chair by Siboniso Duma.

Zikalala last week resigned as premier and was replaced by Dube-Ncube on Wednesday.

MECs given the chop on Thursday include Kwazi Mshengu and Jomo Sibiya, who were on the Zikalala losing slate at the recent provincial congress.

Mshengu has been replaced as education MEC by Mbali Frazer, who chaired the public works portfolio committee in the legislature.

Sibiya has been replaced in human settlements by former Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Hlengiwe Mavimbela has been replaced by Amanda Bani-Mapena as MEC for arts and culture; she chaired sports, arts and culture in the legislature.

Peggy Nkonyeni has been moved from transport and community safety to the treasury. She will be replaced by former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

Newly elected provincial chair Duma is now MEC for economic development. He takes over from Ravi Pillay, who resigned on Wednesday. 

Those not affected by the reshuffle include MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane and MEC for agriculture and rural development Bongi Sithole-Moloi. 

TimesLIVE

Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP, EFF abstain from voting

Previously the MEC for KZN’s department of economic development, tourism & environmental affairs, premier Dube-Ncube is the first woman to lead that ...
Politics
23 hours ago

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate

Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Politics
1 day ago

Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns

MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay resigned as a member of the KZN legislature and as a member of the ...
National
1 day ago

Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP, EFF abstain from voting

Previously the MEC for KZN’s department of economic development, tourism & environmental affairs, premier Dube-Ncube is the first woman to lead that ...
Politics
23 hours ago

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate

Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Politics
1 day ago

Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns

MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay resigned as a member of the KZN legislature and as a member of the ...
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession ...
Politics
2.
ANC flip flops on cooling-off period for ...
Politics
3.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as ...
Politics
4.
ANC’s new KZN leader calms hostile crowd for ...
Politics
5.
ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.