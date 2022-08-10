Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns

Oil prices fell after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week
Chris and Suzaan Alheit have been making some of the Cape’s finest whites for the past ten years, the latest vintage being no exception
MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay resigned as a member of the KZN legislature and as a member of the executive committee
Final approvals are still needed for the potential stake of 10% in the emerging gas producer, which has faced delays at its Virginia Gas Project
Pressure builds on government to step in after citrus and wool exports have been hit by phytosanitary restrictions
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
The reshuffle comes weeks after premier Shinzo Abe was gunned down by a man angered over the Unification Church’s alleged financial exploitation of his mother
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Another member of the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet has resigned.
MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (EDTA) Ravi Pillay tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
He also resigned as a member of the provincial legislature.
Pillay’s departure from government comes shortly after premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation, leaving two vacancies in the executive.
His resignation will be tabled on Wednesday at the legislature sitting where premier designate Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to be voted in.
“In accordance with my political party, I have resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and consequently as a member of the executive committee,” Pillay told staff in his department.
He thanked the head of department, senior management and entity board members and staff for their support and contributions during his tenure “to strengthening EDTA and its entities and giving effect to each respective mandate”.
“EDTA and its family of entities are critical to addressing the challenges of our time — poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Pillay.
He also paid tribute to those who contributed to navigating and overcoming challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the recent floods.
“We have proved our resilience as a province and given real meaning to #KZNRising.
“There is much more to be done and I have no doubt you are equal to the task.”
Pillay also wished the incoming political leadership the best.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Another member of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal cabinet resigns
MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay resigned as a member of the KZN legislature and executive committee
Another member of the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet has resigned.
MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (EDTA) Ravi Pillay tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
He also resigned as a member of the provincial legislature.
Pillay’s departure from government comes shortly after premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation, leaving two vacancies in the executive.
His resignation will be tabled on Wednesday at the legislature sitting where premier designate Nomusa Dube-Ncube is expected to be voted in.
“In accordance with my political party, I have resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and consequently as a member of the executive committee,” Pillay told staff in his department.
He thanked the head of department, senior management and entity board members and staff for their support and contributions during his tenure “to strengthening EDTA and its entities and giving effect to each respective mandate”.
“EDTA and its family of entities are critical to addressing the challenges of our time — poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Pillay.
He also paid tribute to those who contributed to navigating and overcoming challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the recent floods.
“We have proved our resilience as a province and given real meaning to #KZNRising.
“There is much more to be done and I have no doubt you are equal to the task.”
Pillay also wished the incoming political leadership the best.
TimesLIVE
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate
ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Zikalala replacement
ANC to unveil new KZN premier
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.