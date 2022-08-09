Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Factions hoping the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to remain at the helm of the party may end up being disappointed, according to newly elected ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma.
“We want to be convinced of what type of leader the ANC needs, someone who will lead organisational renewal, someone to drive SA’s economy in the right direction. President Ramaphosa may well be that person. If we are convinced, the ANC in KZN may well support him for a second term,” Duma said in an interview with Business Day. ..
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
