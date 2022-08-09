×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate

Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term

BL Premium
09 August 2022 - 20:06 Hajra Omarjee

Factions hoping the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to remain at the helm of the party may end up being disappointed, according to newly elected ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma.           

“We want to be convinced of what type of leader the ANC needs, someone who will lead organisational renewal, someone to drive SA’s economy in the right direction. President Ramaphosa may well be that person. If we are convinced, the ANC in KZN may well support him for a second term,” Duma said in an interview with Business Day.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.