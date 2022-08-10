×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP, EFF abstain from voting

Previously the MEC for KZN’s department of economic development, tourism & environmental affairs, premier Dube-Ncube is the first woman to lead that province’s executive

10 August 2022 - 13:08
Newly elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube with ANC provincial chair Sboniso Duma and former premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Newly elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube with ANC provincial chair Sboniso Duma and former premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal executive since inception.

She was voted in by 45 votes.

The provincial legislature held a special sitting to elect a premier on Wednesday outside Mooi River in the midlands.

The premiership post became vacant after the resignation of Sihle Zikalala.

Dube-Ncube was picked by the ANC as its nominee and voted for by MPLs.

The DA-fielded spokesperson for social development, Mmabatho Tembe, received fewer votes than Dube-Ncube.

The IFP and the EFF abstained from voting.

Dube-Ncube is from the eThekwini region and was born in KwaMashu.

She holds a master’s degree in public administration and is pursuing a PhD.

She served as the speaker of eThekwini municipality before being assigned to the foreign mission as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

She was previously MEC for the department of economic development, tourism & environmental affairs (EDTEA). Dube-Ncube also served as co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC for 10 years. She was most recently MEC for finance. 

TimesLIVE

ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Zikalala replacement

KZN finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will replace Sihle Zikalala as premier, making her the first woman premier for the province
Politics
2 days ago

ANC to unveil new KZN premier

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were interviewed for the position of premier on Saturday
Politics
2 days ago

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession debate

Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal breaks silence on succession ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s new KZN leader calms hostile crowd for ...
Politics
3.
ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube ...
Politics
4.
ANC’s loss of support in KZN not primarily due to ...
Politics
5.
ANC to unveil new KZN premier
Politics

Related Articles

ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Zikalala replacement

Politics

Makhura blasts DA no confidence vote as ‘desperation for relevance’

Politics

ANC to unveil new KZN premier

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: US secretary of state visiting SA amid renewed US-China ...

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.