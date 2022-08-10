Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been elected the first woman to lead the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal executive since inception.
She was voted in by 45 votes.
The provincial legislature held a special sitting to elect a premier on Wednesday outside Mooi River in the midlands.
The premiership post became vacant after the resignation of Sihle Zikalala.
Dube-Ncube was picked by the ANC as its nominee and voted for by MPLs.
The DA-fielded spokesperson for social development, Mmabatho Tembe, received fewer votes than Dube-Ncube.
The IFP and the EFF abstained from voting.
Dube-Ncube is from the eThekwini region and was born in KwaMashu.
She holds a master’s degree in public administration and is pursuing a PhD.
She served as the speaker of eThekwini municipality before being assigned to the foreign mission as ambassador to the Czech Republic.
She was previously MEC for the department of economic development, tourism & environmental affairs (EDTEA). Dube-Ncube also served as co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC for 10 years. She was most recently MEC for finance.
Nomusa Dube-Ncube is ‘queen of the KZN throne’ as IFP, EFF abstain from voting
