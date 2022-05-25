ANC clarifies step aside rule for members on criminal charges

The document says elected office bearers and public representatives affected by the step aside rule would be entitled to their full remuneration either by the party, legislatures or government.

This is contained in a document, seen by TimesLIVE, sent out by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile last week to provincial and regional structures.

This latest development means newly elected eThekwini regional chair Zandile Gumede, who is charged with corruption, can continue in her role as a member of the KZN provincial legislature though her participation will be limited.

She and others affected by the step-aside rule, such as ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi, who has been charged with murder, and corruption-accused suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, can still draw salaries from the party and legislatures.

TimesLIVE reported last week that attempts to have both Gumede and Msibi resign from their newly elected party positions were thwarted in an ANC national working committee meeting.

It was discussed in that meeting whether the amended step-aside rules which prohibited indicted members from standing for positions should be applied retrospectively.