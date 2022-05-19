SAM MKOKELI: Why Zweli Mkhize stands no chance in ANC race

President Cyril Ramaphosa is cruising to a second term as head of the ANC.

But choosing a running mate, filling the rest of the top six positions and keeping key constituents happy may be more challenging.

His allies have swept up votes in recent battles in the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, the provinces that have held provincial elections so far.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal should be next. Gauteng is complex and KZN downright complicated — and that’s Ramaphosa’s biggest headache. KZN will send the biggest voting delegation to the policy conference in June or July, and to the elective conference in December.

This is the home province of former health minister Zweli Mkhize, probably the only serious candidate against Ramaphosa right now — but he has absolutely no chance. He is a dead man walking, as they say.

He has struggled to build a solid campaign for a decade now, even in KZN. He ran a meek campaign five years ago and failed to get a single province to nominate him.

Instead, KZN chose Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as its official candidate in 2017 — and Ramaphosa got serious votes from that province in the hotly contested battle.

Mkhize was chair of the ANC in KZN until he was promoted to the national role of party treasurer-general in December 2012. This was the beginning of the trend where provincial barons were moved into the ANC national leadership. Five years later, two other provincial kingpins, David Mabuza and Ace Magashule, became the ANC’s second- and third-in-command.

The trio have struggled to assert themselves in national politics, and their provincial bases have withered.