Politics ANC faces leftist push to reform as SACP calls for a summit Party chief Nzimande says reforms thus far have only opened some sectors to private capital B L Premium

The SACP has called for an urgent economic summit with the governing ANC, arguing that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda must be expanded so that it can drive employment creation instead of just benefiting the private sector.

In a wide-ranging interview, outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said the party has approached its alliance partners to urgently convene an economic summit to take key decisions that will tackle the country’s stagnant economic trajectory...