ANC faces leftist push to reform as SACP calls for a summit
Party chief Nzimande says reforms thus far have only opened some sectors to private capital
11 April 2022 - 20:23
The SACP has called for an urgent economic summit with the governing ANC, arguing that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda must be expanded so that it can drive employment creation instead of just benefiting the private sector.
In a wide-ranging interview, outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said the party has approached its alliance partners to urgently convene an economic summit to take key decisions that will tackle the country’s stagnant economic trajectory...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now