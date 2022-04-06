×

No dominant role for ANC in future, says Kgalema Motlanthe

‘I think the kind of formations that are going to take this country forward are still to come

06 April 2022 - 19:52 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 06 April 2022 - 23:10

The parties that will take SA into the future still have to emerge, says former president and former ANC secretary-general Kgalema Motlanthe.

Implicit in his comments during a virtual conversation on Wednesday with Centre for Development and Enterprise executive director Ann Bernstein is a view that the ANC will not be a dominant force in SA in future...

