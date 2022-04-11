Politics Ramaphosa camp presses case for bar on criminally charged ANC members The move comes shortly after corruption-accused Zandile Gumede was elected chair of the ANC in the eThekwini region B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have called for the ANC to rule that criminally charged party members should not be eligible to stand for election to any position.

It is understood this was proposed by the ANC secretary-general’s office co-ordinator Gwen Ramokgopa, ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala and Ramaphosa during the party’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday...