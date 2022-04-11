×

Politics

Ramaphosa camp presses case for bar on criminally charged ANC members

The move comes shortly after corruption-accused Zandile Gumede was elected chair of the ANC in the eThekwini region

BL Premium
11 April 2022 - 19:29 KGOTHATSO MADISA and Mary Papayya

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have called for the ANC to rule that criminally charged party members should not be eligible to stand for election to any position.

It is understood this was proposed by the ANC secretary-general’s office co-ordinator Gwen Ramokgopa, ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala and Ramaphosa during the party’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday...

