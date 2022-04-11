Ramaphosa camp presses case for bar on criminally charged ANC members
The move comes shortly after corruption-accused Zandile Gumede was elected chair of the ANC in the eThekwini region
11 April 2022 - 19:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies have called for the ANC to rule that criminally charged party members should not be eligible to stand for election to any position.
It is understood this was proposed by the ANC secretary-general’s office co-ordinator Gwen Ramokgopa, ANC Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala and Ramaphosa during the party’s national working committee (NWC) on Monday...
