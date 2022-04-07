STEP-ASIDE RULE
Expel ANC members with hands in cookie jar, says new face at Luthuli House
Gwen Ramokgopa says uncompromising stance is the best way to root out corruption
07 April 2022 - 05:10
The co-ordinator in a newly created unit in the ANC secretary-general’s office responsible for driving the party’s programmes, Gwen Ramokgopa, says to root out corruption and theft of the public purse, the party should expel individuals whose hands have been caught in the cookie jar.
Ramokgopa, who was appointed co-ordinator of the unit, which is at the heart of the party’s operations, said on Wednesday this was the best way to ensure that the country moves forward...
