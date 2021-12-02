’Tis the season for ANC reform
With the local government elections out of the way, the ANC is entering a period of introspection — again — as it assesses its declining support
02 December 2021 - 05:00
It could have been worse; the ANC’s own research ahead of the local government elections put its support at just 38% ahead of the polls on November 1. So scraping together a final tally of 45% — and winning 89% and 93% support in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo — meant the party was able to avert "political obliteration".
This is what’s come out of the initial analysis by the ANC of its dramatic decline in support in the 2021 local election, in which it practically lost Gauteng and a significant chunk of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)...
