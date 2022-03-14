ANC KZN leadership said to back Ramaphosa second term
Early indications are president is likely to come up against former health minister Zweli Mkhize
14 March 2022 - 19:42
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal leadership want to come out in support of Cyril President Ramaphosa for a second term at the party’s national conference in December, according to several sources in the provincial leadership committee.
“The reality is if Ramaphosa is not the ANC’s candidate, the party will lose elections,” said one provincial executive committee source, whose comments were echoed by several others who also sounded a caveat that the only stumbling block to Ramaphosa’s re-election are regional and provincial conferences that are happening around the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now