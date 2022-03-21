Battle for ANC Gauteng chair position intensifies
21 March 2022 - 17:15
The battle to succeed Gauteng premier David Makhura as ANC provincial chair is hotting up with intense campaigning at branch and regional level ahead of the provincial elective congress in June.
Lobbying is under way among branches and regions to consolidate support for education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his co-operative governance & traditional affairs counterpart Lebogang Maile — both in the running for the influential ANC provincial chair position...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now