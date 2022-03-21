Politics Battle for ANC Gauteng chair position intensifies B L Premium

The battle to succeed Gauteng premier David Makhura as ANC provincial chair is hotting up with intense campaigning at branch and regional level ahead of the provincial elective congress in June.

Lobbying is under way among branches and regions to consolidate support for education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his co-operative governance & traditional affairs counterpart Lebogang Maile — both in the running for the influential ANC provincial chair position...