BREAKING NEWS: DA’s Randall Williams is elected mayor of Tshwane
His election follows that of fellow DA councillors Mpho Phalatse as mayor of Johannesburg and Tania Campbell as mayor of Ekurhuleni
The DA now governs three of Gauteng's metros after the party's mayoral candidate, Randall Williams, was re-elected in Tshwane.
In a surprise move, the ANC announced during Tuesday’s council that it would not participate in the election of the council’s office bearers, effectively handing over the keys to the city to the DA's Williams and speaker, Katlego Mathebe. The pair were elected unopposed. ..
