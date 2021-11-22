DA councillor Mpho Phalatse elected Johannesburg mayor
Phalatse voted in during a marathon inaugural council meeting late on Monday
22 November 2021 - 21:42
DA councillor Mpho Phalatse has been elected executive mayor of Johannesburg, SA’s richest and biggest city, during a marathon inaugural council meeting on Monday.
Phalatse was elected into the hot seat with 144 votes, beating ANC councillor and former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane who received 121 votes...
