LETTER: DA in a tight spot

The danger for the DA is apparent for all to see: mayors are one thing; day-to-day management of cities is quite another (“ANC ousted in Gauteng metros Joburg and Ekurhuleni”, November 22).

When the EFF tries to block budgets or, worse, when the ANC tries to disrupt every sitting, what will be reported is that the DA can’t run the municipality”.

The Western Cape is well run because the DA has a majority and citizens can get on with their lives and not worry about politics. Plus, despite obstacles placed in its way by the national government, Cape Town focuses on service delivery.

Gavin Swanson,Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.