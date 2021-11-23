Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA in a tight spot

EFF and ANC can disrupt management of Joburg and Ekurhuleni

23 November 2021 - 16:08
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The danger for the DA is apparent for all to see: mayors are one thing; day-to-day management of cities is quite another (“ANC ousted in Gauteng metros Joburg and Ekurhuleni”, November 22).

When the EFF tries to block budgets or, worse, when the ANC tries to disrupt every sitting, what will be reported is that the DA can’t run the municipality”.

The Western Cape is well run because the DA has a majority and citizens can get on with their lives and not worry about politics. Plus, despite obstacles placed in its way by the national government, Cape Town focuses on service delivery.

Gavin Swanson,Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC ousted in Gauteng metros Joburg and Ekurhuleni

EFF supports DA’s candidates in surprise move and Mpho Phalatse elected Joburg mayor
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: No need for a panic attack over the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL EVANS: A better way forward: ditch the ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Reserve Bank gets it wrong
Opinion / Letters
4.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA continues to avoid the tough ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Distell takeover could cause more JSE ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER: DA finds mayoral success but there are no winners in SA’s ...

Politics

Ekurhuleni and eThekwini councils descend into chaos

National

DA councillor Mpho Phalatse elected Johannesburg mayor

National

DA’s Tania Campbell elected as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.