Politics ANC facing losses in traditional base, eThekwini ANC support in eThekwini set to dip below 50% which is a historical low for the governing party

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party is “hoping against hope” that it would not make any further losses in its stronghold eThekwini metro, having only managed to garner 43.57% of the vote by Wednesday night.

Opposition parties are set to be the beneficiaries of the ANC’s weaknesses, with the DA getting 25,8% of the votes, the EFF 10,17% and the IFP 6,73% . ..